UPDATE: False alarm at city hall in Mason City

UPDATE: Authorities says he smoke alarm at the Mason City city hall was triggered by dust from construction crews doing some drywall work. The evacuation has been cancelled and people have re-entered the building.

Previous story below.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities have evacuated city hall in Mason City.

It happened shortly after 2 pm. The fire department and police are on the scene and the road in front of city hall has been blocked off to traffic.

