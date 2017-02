CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A police officer accused of domestic violence has resigned from the force.

36-year-old Ryan Eskildsen is charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse assault for an incident on November 29, 2016. Court records show that Eskildsen plans to plead self-defense at his trial, which is scheduled to begin March 28 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Eskildsen joined the Clear Lake Police Department in 2002 and the department confirms that he quit on February 10.