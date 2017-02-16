Collective Bargaining Bill Lands on Governor’s Desk

KIMT News 3- A bill limiting collective bargaining rights for state employees passed in both chambers of the Iowa legislature.

It passed 29 to 21 in the Iowa Senate and 53 to 47 in the Iowa House. The bill now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad’s desk.

The bill won’t allow sate employees, expect public safety employees, to bargain for anything other than base wages in the future.

There have been more than 140 districts in the state settled contracts in the past week.

The Charles City Community School District is hoping to come an agreement with their collective bargaining negotiation teams before the bill is signed into law. School leaders plan to meet Thursday evening and hope to have the contracts approved by the school board Friday.

“We would hope that would give us maybe two years to think out some things, how are we going to do our insurance, what can we work with our school district on,” said Charles City Community School District teacher Jim Lundberg.