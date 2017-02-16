Dodge County youth wrestling coach dies

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – A Dodge County school district is mourning the death of a youth wrestling coach.

Triton Community Education Superintendent Brett Joyce says Clayton Kodada passed away after a work-related accident on Wednesday.  A post to the district’s Facebook page says all youth wrestling has been postponed until further notice after the loss of Kodada, who had been a wrestling coach for many years.

A fundraising page has been established online to help his wife, Andrea, and their three children.  You can reach it by clicking here.

The district’s Facebook post says Clayton Kodada positively influenced many students at Triton and that “his legacy will carry on through them.”

