CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The manager has been accused of stealing from the Dollar General store.

32-year-old Joseph Alan Raveling of Charles City is charged with one count of 2nd degree theft. He allegedly took money from several Dollar General deposits between December 2016 and January 2017.

The Charles City Police Department says a total of $5,369.54 was stolen.

Raveling was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Dollar General store on Hulin Street.