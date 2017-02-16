Gypsy moth to be targeted in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Winona County will be the site this spring of a campaign against the gypsy moth.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is planning aerial treatments to wipeout an infestation that was detected in the county in 2016. The treatments are expected to cover about 1,744 acres in New Hartford Township, also known as the Pine Creek block.

An open house on the campaign will be held on March 2 from 6 to 7 pm at the New Hartford Township Meeting Hall in Nodine.

For information on the proposed treatments, click here.

The U.S. Forest Service says the gypsy moth is one of North America’s “most devastating forest pests” and can feed on hundreds of species of plants.