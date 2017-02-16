Kossuth County man pleads guilty to asbestos-related crime

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – An Algona man is pleading guilty to a federal charge in connection to the renovation of the former Kossuth County Home.

57-year-old Gary Christianson has been convicted on one count of failing to notify and report that he was renovating a building that contained asbestos.

Christianson confessed at a plea hearing in Cedar Rapids Federal Court that he knew the old county home had asbestos on its pipes and in its floor tiles but that he did not tell either the Environmental Protection Agency or the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that he was going to renovate the building.

He faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a fine of no more than $250,000.

