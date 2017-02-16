Local music store reminds folks how to keep instruments secure

MASON CITY, Iowa- After authorities arrested two Mason City Residents for allegedly stealing an instrument, one local music store is looking to educate folks on how you can get your instruments back if they fall in to the wrong hands.

Those with Rieman Music in Mason City say every instrument has a serial number that folks should write down, and you should also keep all of your receipts.

“Every time we do an appraisal or have an instrument in for repair, we always look at the serial number first,” says Dave Sappenfield, a sales associate for Rieman Music. If it’s been reported stolen to us we have a list going with the serial numbers, make model and phone number of the person you had the item stolen from them. If we see a match we can report to the police right away.”

Sappenfield says they don’t see this type of crime very often, but by writing down your serial number he says you have a good chance of getting you instrument back.