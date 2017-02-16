Mental health training at NIACC

CHARLES CITY, Iowa-  A mental health crisis intervention training session was held at North Iowa Area Community College in Charles City on Thursday.

The session is not to train people how to diagnose, but learn what to do if there’s an emergency, especially when it’s an adolescent facing a mental health crisis.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Instructor Robin Schwickerath said participates learn how to help without shaming, being judgmental and how to appropriately interact before professional help arrives.

“We as a community, as a society, have to start having these difficult conversations with our young people, so they don’t feel so isolated  and also start removing the stigma that’s attached to it,” said Schwickerath.

People who learned how to use a variety of different online resources, including the North Iowa Project Aware Resources Guide.

