ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman allegedly found with nearly two pounds of synthetic marijuana is pleading not guilty.

28-year-old Emi Nikole Spandau of Oronoco was arrested December 8, 2016 in Rochester. She’s accused of selling the drug out of her workplace.

Spandau is charged with sale of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of synthetic cannabinoid and ineligible person in possession of ammunition.

No trial date has been set. She remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $50,000 bond.