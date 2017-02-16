Parks foundation started

ADAM SALLETT By Published: Updated:
parks-non-profit-vo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local Parks and Recreation Department is adding a non-profit after years of trying to get one.

The Rochester department says the Parks Foundation will not only help with fundraising to keep the parks up and running but also adding volunteers who love the parks system. Paul Widman the director of the department tells us they’ve been working on getting a non-profit for years and he’s hopeful the community will continue to support their parks.

Widman also mentions they are looking for board members.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s