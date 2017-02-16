Parks foundation started

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local Parks and Recreation Department is adding a non-profit after years of trying to get one.

The Rochester department says the Parks Foundation will not only help with fundraising to keep the parks up and running but also adding volunteers who love the parks system. Paul Widman the director of the department tells us they’ve been working on getting a non-profit for years and he’s hopeful the community will continue to support their parks.

Widman also mentions they are looking for board members.