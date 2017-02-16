Police: Teens are suspects in holiday burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Local authorities believe they know who is behind a string of residential burglaries.

Investigators say the burglaries took place in Northwest Rochester over the holidays and many times the victims were away on vacation. Numerous items were taken including electronics, jewelry, and even vehicles left in garages. Police were able to look into pawn records and other investigation methods to determine four teenagers were most likely responsible for the crimes. A search warrant was executed on Wednesday and a “significant” amount of stolen items were recovered.

The teenagers have not been charged in the case yet but authorities say those are coming.

