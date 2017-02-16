Power Outage Healthcare

KIMT NEWS 3 – Power is essential in our homes, especially for those with home health equipment that runs on electricity.

Last month, there was an issue with the breaker in the light plant in Osage.

During that time they had to do some scheduled outages within the community.

That’s when they learned people at home required electricity for health related devices every day.

It now has Osage Municipal Utilities creating a list of residents who are in constant need of power.

“We just want to make sure that we’re doing a good job of communicating with those in our community, so that they can plan accordingly and then make sure that we’re not compromising any health scenarios for them,” says Josh Byrnes, General Manager of Osage Municipal Utilities.

If you would like to have your name added to the list, you may contact 641-832-3731.