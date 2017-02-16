Supporting Avery

GARNER, Iowa – In January, nine year old Avery Nolte noticed a lump on his collar bone.

Doctors saw it and told his parents to watch it. Weeks later, Avery was found to have lymphoma and it’s spreading.

Avery’s chair has sat empty for three weeks, and the absence isn’t lost on anyone. Instead of being sad, students and staff are making the most of the time, raising money for him and his family. Avery’s teacher, Lisa Johnson, designed a t-shirt and has sold 500 thus far. His friends are bringing in dimes and as of Thursday they’ve raised nearly $4,000.

“They think about him all the time, ask about him all the time, want to facetime him a lot, we’ve done that. When we raise money, when they know how much money we got for the dime challenge, they say we’re doing it for Avery,” Johnson said.

Fundraisers just keep popping up, one student recently decided to sell art work students design to sell at conferences.

Avery started chemo the first week of February, that’s expected to last for the next six months.