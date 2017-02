MASON CITY, Iowa – We’re learning a fun Valentine’s Day present turned into much more this week.

Don and Patti Gealow from Mason City have been married for 46 years.

This year was no different, Patti got Don a card and five dollar scratch off, only this time he won!

$1,000 to be exact from the Iowa Lottery.

Gealow’s daughter, Tami Dodd, says she cannot think of a more deserving person to win.

In case you are wondering, Patti did not go empty handed.

Don got her a dozen roses.

Pretty cool!