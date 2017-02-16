Thin Ice Warning

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – We are expecting a long stretch of very warm weather for this time of year. And while many are welcoming the change, the mid-February melt is also causing some danger out on the ice.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning. Vehicles larger than an ATV are not allowed out on any body of water in the county. Residents are also being asked to consider pulling ice houses off the lakes as soon as possible.

It’s not just the ice thickness that plays a role in how safe it is.

“There’s such thing as quality of ice, good weight-bearing ice, and right now we don’t have that. It’s thin, but it’s also poor quality,” said Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag.