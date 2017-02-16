US Department of Education express support for community college

MASON CITY, Iowa- US Department of Education Secretary says they are in support of community colleges saying they are essential in lowering the unemployment rate ans sparking economic growth. Those with North Iowa Area Community College say it is good to be in the limelight and receive that type of recognition especially with the number of jobs that are estimated to require a bachelors degree in the next couple of years.

“If we can’t produce the technical workers that are employers need they will go elsewhere to find those workers,” says NIACC President Steve Schulz. “It’s it’s imperative that colleges and high schools work together to create a system we can use to fill those jobs of tomorrow in North Iowa.”

President Schulz says budget cuts in the state are a little counter intuitive, but any cut to the budget is something you have to work with.