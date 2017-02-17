A loose set of keys is sending a Mason City man to prison

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is going to prison because he left his keys out.

42-year-old Luke Andrew Chodur was convicted of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in Winnebago County District Court and sentenced on February 7 to up to 10 years behind bars.

He was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 9 on November 12, 2015. Chodur was a passenger in the vehicle after an Iowa State Patrol trooper stopped it for speeding. The trooper says he checked to see if the vehicle had current insurance and found it was expired.

While waiting for a tow truck, Chodur sat in the patrol car while the trooper did an inventory of the stopped vehicle. The trooper says he noticed a set of keys sitting on the center console with a blue and white container attached to the key ring. Inside the container were two baggies of meth.

According to court documents, the driver said the keys belonged to Chodur and he also admitted he was the owner.