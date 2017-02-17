Area hospitals are Acute Stroke Ready

AUSTIN, Minn.- Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea and Austin are being designated as an acute stroke ready hospital by the Minnesota Department of Health.

This mean the state believes the hospitals’ emergency department is able to evaluate, stabilize and provide emergency care for patients who are showing stroke symptoms.

Those symptoms include facial numbness, arm weakness and speech difficulty.

Dr. Gisli Haraldsson, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Mayo Health Systems in Austin says they are honored to be recognized.

“This is a big deal because 12,000 people a year in Minnesota will have stroke like systems and they’ll need to be treated,” said Dr. Haraldsson.

According to MDH strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in Minnesota with 2,100 deaths each year.

“It’s very important that we diagnose it as soon as possible and start treatment as soon as possible,” said Dr. Haraldsson. “So we’ve been trying to create a consistent treatment protocol throughout the whole region. So we can deliver high quality stroke care.”