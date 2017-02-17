Black History Spotlight: Angela Davis

KIMT News 3 – Activist, author, educator, philosopher; there are many titles this hero is called but she was born in 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama as Angela Davis.

She was born in Birmingham, Alabama in a neighborhood known as Dynamite Hill which the KKK was known to bomb often.

While working on her master’s degree, she joined the black panthers but also became a leader for the American communist Party.

In the 70s she led a campaign to free a group of Black Panthers from jail who were called the Soledad Brothers.

An escape attempt during the trial of Jonathan Jackson led to several people in the courtroom being shot.

The guns used were registered to Angela who became a suspect in the case so she fled to escape arrest, topping the FBI’s most wanted list.

She was captured months later, but it was no secret that she meant business.

Davis was eventually acquitted of all charges against her.

She unsuccessfully ran for president in 1980 and 1984 on the Communist party ticket, but she is still a professor today and has authored several books.