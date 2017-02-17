Collective Bargaining Bill Reaction

KIMT News 3 – Last Tuesday local lawmakers had a 68 page bill dropped on their desk.

That bill was discussed for just over a week and has now been signed into law.

It focused on collective bargaining and has led to area teachers, fire fighters, government workers pouring out their opinions on why they aren’t pleased with their union bargaining ways changing.

Daryl Erickson from Mason City stood at Central Park among hundreds nearly a week ago. What he stood for then, makes him feel defeated now.

“The law says that we will get a three percent maximum or something based off of the consumer price index which in the Midwest its point six percent. I don’t get to negotiate that, they’ve already said the law said we will get the lower of those two numbers. I no longer get a say in what I get paid, no longer have a say in my insurance benefits,” Erickson said.

Erickson, 19 years with the Iowa DOT,16 years with a union, says what he’s known up until this point is now gone.

“I was disgusted, angry you’re talking about a law that’s been in effect for 43 years and has worked fine, over 90 percent of those contracts have been mutually agreed upon without going into arbitration,” Erickson said.

State Senator Dennis Guth from Klemme believes this is a good change for all.

“In this bill, we’re going to bring a lot more control back to our public employees, allow local governments like city councils, the county supervisors, and local school boards to have more input into how contracts are negotiated,” Guth said.

State Representative Sharon Steckman who voted against, feels otherwise.

“It was the worse vote I’ve ever had to take because it’s pulling all of Iowa down. When you don’t have any rights to your job to talk about wages, talk about safety and those things, plus the bill was gutted enough that you still can’t strike,” Steckman explained.

Both have opinions on if this bill was about unions or a beef between Republicans and Democrats.

“It really is about the union process, about the fact that taxpayers didn’t really have a seat at the table,” Guth said.

“Well it was obviously voted on party lines so you’d almost have to say it was. It would not be something we would bring up as a democratic party at all because I think everyone is entitled to a fair wage; I think everyone is entitled to talk about the safety on their job,” Steckman said.

For Erickson it’s a matter of not being discouraged and not thinking unions aren’t important.

“As a union member I will be the first to admit some of the things the union does I don’t totally agree with, but as I got into it and saw what they did for me, for my family as far as wages, benefits, having a voice, who better to ask then the people who are out there working,” Erickson said.

Wisconsin passed a similar bill back in 2011, which led to massive protests throughout the state.

Public forums are being held over the weekend with local lawmakers:

State Representative Jane Bloomingdale and State Senator Waylon Brown will be at Northwood City Hall at 8:00am.

State Senator Dennis Guth, State Representative Ted Gassman and State Representative Terry Baxter will be the Algona Library at 10:00 am.