Could the collective bargaining decision drive Iowa educators north of the border?

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There’s speculation that the collective bargaining reform law in Iowa could prompt Minnesota schools to seek out Iowa teachers who may be unhappy with the decision. Most people employed in Minnesota school districts have the right to collective bargaining.

With Minnesota facing a teacher shortage, we wanted to find out if area school districts would look to Iowa to recruit educators. Rochester Superintendent Michael Muñoz says while it’s not something he’s thought about yet, it’s not out of the question.

“The biggest area we struggle with is Special Education teachers and if that might open up some avenues for us, we may have to look at going a little south and seeing if we can recruit teachers from Iowa,” he says.

Muñoz adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if more rural school districts in southeast Minnesota look to Iowa, as they tend to face more challenges when it comes to finding teacher candidates that RPS does.