Flu Vaccine Effectiveness

MASON CITY, Iowa – “So far it’s been good and I haven’t gotten sick, he’s had a little cold but that’s pretty much it, but we haven’t caught the flu,” says Tanisha Moore, Mason City Resident.

Moore is the mother of an 18- month old little boy who says she was skeptical of the vaccine at first.

“Because I felt like injecting into my system that would be a bad thing, but then I don’t want to take a chance of getting him sick just in case I do get sick,” says Moore.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine is lowering the risk of seeking medical treatment by almost 50% this year.

Bethany Bjorklund, R.N. /B.S.N., Immunization Nurse with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says medical care also depends on the strain because there are different ones each year.

“The H strain it typically makes a little bit more people a little more sick compared to the H1N1 swine flu last year’s flu’s season was predominantly H1N1 and the vaccine is a much better match to that specific virus,” says Bjorklund.

And right now, influenza is widespread across Minnesota and Iowa however it’s not stopping people from coming in even now to get the shot.

“We are seeing quite a bit of babies who are older than six months of age needing to get a second dosage,” says Bjorklund.

As for Moore, she says keeping a clean environment around her and her son helps to keep him healthy.

“I just make sure he doesn’t touch anything in public, I try to use the sanitary wipes when I go to Walmart or something like that just make sure germs aren’t on him.”