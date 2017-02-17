Human Trafficking Awareness Training in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Hotel employees participated in training on how to combat human trafficking at the Lakeview Community Center in Clear Lake.

According to the Coalition of Human Trafficking, 70 to 80 percent of all sex trafficking happens in hotels and motels.

Nancy Hayes, a general manager at Super 8 in Clear Lake, participated in the training to learn how to combat human trafficking. She said it’s a problem she’s seen more than once. “At one point with male, and I know I’ve seen it a couple times with a female,” said Hayes. “I look back about it now, I think, oh wow, that really could have been really one of those instances that I missed at that point.”

Crisis Intervention Service violent crime program supervisor Nicole Hamilton-Brahm said if you believe you’re witnessing a case of human trafficking, don’t confront the person. Instead, contact law enforcement.

“This is a $150 billion a year business, so it can be very dangerous when money is affected, so how it can be dangerous, the person could be penalized or harmed in someway for almost being outed,” said Hamilton-Brahm.

Quentin Sickels, maintenance manager at Holiday Inn Express in Northwood, said he learned what signs to be on the lookout for.

“The number of people they’re with, odd numbers of males to females, different people coming in always asking for the same room directions, people coming in that aren’t making eye contact,” said Sickels. “They’re asking to use the bathroom, to get lunch, to get money, stuff like that.”

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported in 2015, there were 146 in Iowa and 224 in Minnesota.