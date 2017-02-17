Ice Safety as Weather Warms Up

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Many of us are enjoying the beautiful warm weather, but it also comes with dangers out on the ice.

Clear Lake Fire Department firefighter Dave Sims said it’s one of the most dangerous times of winter to be out on the ice. This time of year, the department sees a large increase in rescues because the weather is nicer, people want to be outside and parts of the ice seem to be frozen.

“If you do have to go out there, to go fishing or whatever, we recommend not going alone, wear a flotation device, just in case you go under,” said Sims. “If you see someone go under, call the fire department for us to come out and rescue. It’s not uncommon in these situations for us to rescue more than one person because there could be others that fall through the ice as well.”

Sims said the fire department uses a flat bottom metal boat that will push through the ice when there is an emergency. He said firefighters will also wear dry suits that allow them to operate in cold water.