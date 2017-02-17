Iowa’s governor signs collective bargaining reform into law

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Terry Branstad has signed the much-disputed bill changing the state’s collective bargaining rules for public sector workers.

The new law affects educator employment matters, personnel records and settlement agreements, city civil service requirements and health insurance matters.

“I’m very pleased to sign this bill into law,” says Branstad. “These necessary reforms to our antiquated 43 year old public employee collective bargaining law bring fairness for Iowa taxpayers and flexibility to public employees.”

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Derek Eadon has a decidedly different view.

“This assault on worker’s rights is an attack on thousands of Iowa families,” says Eadon. “This bill does nothing to create jobs in Iowa, and it will only make it more difficult for Iowans to get ahead in the future.”

On Thursday, the bill passed the Iowa House 53-47 and the Iowa Senate 29-21.