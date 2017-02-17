Law enforcement learn the importance of leadership

OSAGE, Iowa- The Worth and Mitchell County Emergency Management Coordinator booked “Viking Tactical over a year ago with the intention of giving law enforcement across the state a chance to learn more about the importance of leadership.

There were around 230 people who attended the event at the Cedar River Complex in Osage, and not all of them wear a badge.

“You can’t train enough and you are never done training,” says Mark McGiverns of Orchard.

McGiverns says he came to support his brother who is a Linn County Deputy as well as the rest of the law enforcement that work to keep the public safe.

“You have to train everybody from the top all the way down to the bottom, not just select few,” he says. “Don’t figure that you are the smartest leader because you have all the bright ideas, because there’s a lot of people smarter than you are.”

Kyle Lamb, the President and Founder of “Viking Tactical” is ex-military and lives to teach this class. He says being able to get this many badges in the same room is beneficial to everyone.

“It’s super important get these guys together,” he says. “One, it’s good networking so you know each other that way the first time they meet is not on the battlefield out here in their local community

He explains the importance of making sure everyone is taking the same type of training and holding one another accountable.

“Normally we have the lower law enforcement officer wanting to take this class, the deputies want this training, but today was really cool because we have their leaders here too,” Lamb says. “When these young guys hear this they turn and they start to make their leaders accountable.”

The event cost around $7,000. The EMA says they looked for grants as well as local donations in order to make this happen. The rest of the money will come out of the EMA’s budget.