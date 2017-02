ROCHESTER, Minn. – With temperatures in our area feeling like spring, it’s causing some to have the itch to hit the road.

That includes people who are eyeing to head out on a motorcycle. In fact, Rochester Harley-Davidson, tells us they’ve seen a spike in the amount of people coming in this week wanting to get on the road. Those who bike tell us it can be dangerous going out this early because of the salt and sand still out there. They suggest taking it slow and looking out for other motorists.