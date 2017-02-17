AUSTIN, Minn.- We could all use a little more kindness in our lives and today is a day to make that happen for others since it’s National Random Act of Kindness Day and an area retirement center is taking part.

Students walking to class at Riverland Community College received a special treat today.

Primrose Retirement Community gave out $10 gift cards to Amazon, koozie holders and a variety of different muffins from Hy-Vee to students.

Their goal is to make sure folks know that being kind to others goes a long way.

“We just hope that when we do something nice for somebody that it makes them happy and that they want to do the same thing for somebody else,” said Becky Earl, Primrose Retirement Community.

The only thing that earl and her team asked these students to do in return was to do something kind for someone else today.