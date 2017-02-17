Picking Up Trash

MASON CITY, Iowa – Chuck and Nancy Sweetman have a way of enjoying this warm weather and doing a good deed at the same time.

While having a goal to walk two miles a day, they pick up trash along the way, and they’ve been doing that for the pasty, and they’ve been doing that for the past 12 years.

Right now with the snow melting, trash is sprinkled everywhere. Sweetman says he’d love to see other people pick up on a habit like theirs.

“I would love to see people doing that, every once in a while people see us doing it they say well thank you and I would love to see a ton of people who walk with plastic bags and pick up litter and get rid of it,” Sweetman said.

Sweetman says he also loves when the city puts out litter barrels in order to throw the trash away. Saying at the point, it’s become a bit of a compulsion to clean up.