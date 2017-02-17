Police say Rochester trailer was shot up on Thursday night

Related Coverage Suspect sought in alleged handgun threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a trailer that was apparently struck by several gunshots Thursday night.

Rochester officers were called to the 3800 block of Willow Ridge Drive SE at around 10 pm. They found a trailer that seems to have been struck five of six times by gunfire. Officers located several bullet casings in the area.

A 19 year-old-male, 20-year-old female and two-year-old girl had been inside the trailer but no one was injured. One of the bullets apparently caused such a large hole in the kitchen area that the residents told officers they wondered if something had exploded.

Rochester police say this incident does not appear to be connected to another report involving a handgun in the same vicinity on February 12.