Rochester man pleads not guilty to six drug charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of multiple drug crimes is pleading not guilty.

21-year-old Morgan Xavier Malibago of Rochester was arrested on July 25 after the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 3429 Chalet View Lane NW. They allegedly seized cocaine, Xanax tablets, bottles of promethazine, a handgun and over $1,000 in cash.

Malibago has now entered not guilty pleas to one count of 1st degree and two counts of 5th degree sale of drugs, one count of 1st degree and two counts of 5th degree possession of drugs and one count of possession of a firearm as a drug user.

His trial is scheduled for May 22 in Olmsted County District Court.