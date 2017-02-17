Rochester man pleads not guilty to six drug charges

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Morgan Malibago
Morgan Malibago

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of multiple drug crimes is pleading not guilty.

21-year-old Morgan Xavier Malibago of Rochester was arrested on July 25 after the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 3429 Chalet View Lane NW.  They allegedly seized cocaine, Xanax tablets, bottles of promethazine, a handgun and over $1,000 in cash.

Malibago has now entered not guilty pleas to one count of 1st degree and two counts of 5th degree sale of drugs, one count of 1st degree and two counts of 5th degree possession of drugs and one count of possession of a firearm as a drug user.

His trial is scheduled for May 22 in Olmsted County District Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s