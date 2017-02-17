School bus explosion sends one person to hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person was taken to the hospital after a school bus explosion. According to Chief Deputy Steve Belau, the call came in shortly after 4:00 p.m. Friday. The caller reported a fire inside a maintenance garage at 2021 32nd Ave. NW.

Rochester fire crews responded and found an explosion had occurred at the First Student building. Officials say some of the overhead doors to the service stalls were even blown out. Fire crews were told a liquid propane powered school bus exploded inside the building.

Five people were in the building at the time of the explosion. One bus company employee was injured and taken to St. Mary’s hospital with unknown injuries.

Fire officials say when the LP tank blew up, it spewed liquid propane all over the garage, causing a number of spot fires crews had to battle. In total, crews battled the flames for about an hour. Belau says the building displayed signs of over pressurization which is associated with an explosion.

Five buses were inside the building at the time and are a total loss. The building has severe damage and may also be a total loss, however that will have to be decided by the business. The total estimated damage is no more than $250,000.

32nd Avenue NW was closed for about an hour.

Another 9-1-1 caller from a daycare center located just north of the building reported hearing a loud noise and a gas smell. After investigating, fire crews determined this was due to the explosion as well. There was no threat to the daycare center.

Rochester Police Department, Rochester Public Utilities, Minnesota Energy and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the incident. The City of Rochester Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.