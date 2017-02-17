Stop Hunger Donations Needed

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University and Immanuel Lutheran Church are currently under their goal of $ 18, for their annual “Stop Hunger” packaging event.

The purpose is to provide food for local and national families in need.

Sharese Hall, Area Coordinator at Waldorf University and Stop Hunger Committee Member says they have between $10,000 to $12,000 right now and needs more monetary donations.

“For us it has been pretty discouraging. In the past we’ve reached our goal and sometimes we even surpassed our goal of $18,000. Actually, three years ago when I began we were at $17,000 and then we went up to $18,000, so this year for us being so far away it’s pretty discouraging, but we want the community to come out and support us,” says Hall.

The annual food packaging event will be held on February 22nd from 1:30 to 6:39 at Waldorf University Atrium.

Volunteers are also still needed and if you would like to make a donation you may provide cash or check to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.