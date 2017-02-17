The Danger of Fake News

KIMT News 3 – It’s something that we’ve been hearing about a lot lately: Fake news.

At a press conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump accused reporters of publishing false articles about him. Some believe that untrue stories circulating on social media about President trump and Hillary Clinton may have impacted the outcome of the presidential election.

Political Analyst Dr. Eric Shoars says one generation is more likely to believe these types of articles.

“There have been studies recently released that have shown that a millennial age group and younger is more susceptible to fake news than someone who has been around the block. And that makes a huge difference in how they’re perceiving what’s going on,” said Dr. Shoars.

Many social networking sites, including Facebook and Twitter, have taken steps to try to prevent fake news from spreading.