Winnebago County man arrested after two-year state investigation

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is charged with ongoing criminal conduct.

53-year-old Randall Alan Finer was arrested Friday. He was the subject of a two year investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation which allegedly discovered that between 2011 and 2015, Finer solicited over $800,000 from citizens in the community.

The Winnebago County Attorney’s Office says Finer gave those individuals promissory notes equal to the amount of the loan, plus a guaranteed rate of return.

Finer allegedly diverted 52 percent of the money he collected for his personal use and is accused of listing payments made to investors as interest on well-performing stocks while those investments were actually at a loss.

Ongoing criminal conduct is a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.