Winnebago denies reports of layoffs

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
WinnebagoIND_black

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Winnebago Industries wants to make it clear that the company is not laying anyone off.

After some published reports of jobs being cut and hours being scaled back, company President and CEO Michael Happe spoke to two industry magazines on Friday to clarify what is happening.

He told RV PRO and RVBUSINESS that 25 employees in two different manufacturing departments in Forest City would receive four-week furloughs.  Happe described the move as an adjustment related to seasonal changes in production and said all 25 workers are expected to return to Winnebago after four weeks.

While saying he understands the concern each individual has with their job, Happe told the magazines that Winnebago currently employs several thousand and doesn’t normally make any public announcements about minor changes to its workforce.

