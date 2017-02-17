Women facing drug and gun charges in Mower County

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A report of gunfire in Mower County leads to the arrest of two women.

On the evening of February 3, the Sheriff’s Office was called to the 23000 block of 515th Avenue in Lansing Township by a man who said he heard a popping sound and then saw a man and woman in his backyard. He says he recognized the woman as 26-year-old Jennifer Ann Elizabeth Spaeth, who allegedly told him that she “needed somewhere to shoot my Uzi.”

Spaeth and an unidentified man then allegedly drove away.

Deputies searched the property and say they found six spent shell casings behind the garage.

Spaeth was then located at a home in the 600 block of 1st Avenue NW in Austin. When deputies went to that address, 24-year-old Francia Adriana Perez gave them permission to search inside. Deputies say they discovered three grams of marijuana, 4.17 grams of methamphetamine, a marijuana grinder, several marijuana pipes and drug paraphernalia, a Walther Uzi .22 caliber pistol, a Bushmaster AR-15 .223 caliber rifle, a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun, brass knuckles, a magazine for the AR-15 and ammunition for the Uzi.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says bullets for the Uzi matched the shell casings from Lansing Township and a check of the weapons’ serial numbers showed the AR-15 rifle was reported stolen in Zumbrota.

Spaeth and Perez have been charged with 5th degree drug possession and receiving stolen firearms.