Cancer survivors return from cancer mission trip in Africa

KIMT News 3- Cancer survivors from our area recently returned from a cancer mission trip in Africa.

The group is called Above and Beyond Cancer. The volunteers worked at a hospital and helped paint rooms, hallways, and a children’s play room.

“When they did a ribbon cutting to open it, the two boys that were there, it was amazing to see them go into the room and the excitement they had,” said Teresa Shaw of Mason City.

Those on the trip also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. Shaw said it was difficult, but with the support of the people on the trip, they made it to the top.