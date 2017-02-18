Collective Bargaining Law Discussion

NORTHWOOD, Iowa- Republican lawmakers State Rep. Jane Bloomingdale and Sen. Waylon Brown held a public forum Saturday at Northwood City Hall.

Several community members that attended the public forum shared concerns about new collective bargaining law Gov. Terry Branstad signed into law Friday.

Bloomingdale said she spent a lot of time listening to peoples concerns on seniority pay, grievance procedures, and firing procedures.

“When I heard those concerns,at caucus, I took those directly to the labor chair, i’m not on a labor [committee], I took it to the chamber chair and I said here is the concerns i’m hearing, they addressed every one of those concerns, made an amendment, putting all those things back in, and I was more comfortable with the bill,” said Bloomingdale. “The bill originally I was not comfortable with.”

Howard County Democratic Party Chair Laura Hubka said she is still worried. “If both the employer and bargaining unit agree to negotiate these areas, it’s allowed, otherwise, base wages are the only mandatory area of bargaining under the bill, that’s exactly right,” said Hubka.