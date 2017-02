After missing out last season the Clear Lake girls basketball team is making a return to the state tournament beating North Polk 47-32. Click on the video tab for full coverage from their region final game, plus scores from the rest of the Class 3A region finals and 4A region semifinal.

HS Girls Basketball

Clear Lake 47, North Polk 32

Crestwood 52, Mount Vernon 36

Sioux Center 72, Forest City 50

Carlisle 67, Mason City 56