Mason City men arrested after chase plead not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – Not guilty pleas have been entered by two men arrested after a traffic stop turned into chase.

39-year-old Bradley Fransen and 41-year-old Arone Goretska, both of Mason City, were taken into custody on January 23 after allegedly trying to flee from a Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputy and winding up stuck in a snow bank.

Fransen is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, control of a firearm as a felon, eluding and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.  He is set to stand trial on March 14.

Goretska is pleading not guilty to possession of meth – 3rd or subsequent offense.  His trial is scheduled for March 28.

