MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading not guilty in an alleged robbery at a convenience store.

26-year-old Heather Leeann Adams of Mason City is accused of stealing someone’s cell phone at the Yesway store on 4th Street SW on January 30.

She has entered a not guilty plea to 2nd degree robbery and is set to stand trial on April 4 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.