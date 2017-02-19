Firefighters receive additional hazmat training

MASON CITY, Iowa- Firefighters in North Iowa participated in a hazmat fresher course Sunday at the Mason City Fire Department.

Jr. Linquist participated in the course. He joined the Lake Mills Fire Department a year and a half ago. He didn’t pass the hazmat test the first time and needs to pass the course within two years of when he started at the fire department.

“It’s the test we have to take to be certified and I took the test and simply failed it. I’m here to take the fresher course to try again,” said Linquist. “We’re trying to learn how to recognize chemical spills, anything hazardous to the public health.”

Linquist said he knew right away he didn’t pass the first time, but that wasn’t the case for everyone that participated in the course. He said some people were retaking the class because of improperly scored tests by a former employee of the Iowa Fire Services Training Bureau.

“For other departments, it can hurt them, but they’re dealing with it, it is what it is,” said Linquist.

The State Fire Marshal Division found 2,278 certifications were improperly issued from 2012 through 2016, which affected 1,706 firefighters and emergency personnel.

“A lot of these students have received some kind of letter in the mail saying the certification they had has been revoked or they did not pass originally, we’re here to provide the refresher course so they can regain,” said Fire Services Training Bureau field instructor Matt Andersen.