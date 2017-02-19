Humane Society of North Iowa Fundraiser

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Humane Society of North Iowa held their annual Chocolate and Romance fundraiser at the National Guard Armory on Sunday.

Tickets were $15 and profits go to the human society. Those participating in the event said it’s a great way to get animals out and interacting with the community.

“It’s just a nice event and it helps raise money for the costs of the shelter because each day is something different when it happens,” said Jody Clutter, Humane Society of North Iowa.

There was also a silent auction at the event with a variety of gifts.

 

