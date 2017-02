Humane Society of North Iowa Fundraiser

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Humane Society of North Iowa held their annual Chocolate and Romance fundraiser at the National Guard Armory on Sunday.

Tickets were $15 and profits go to the human society. Those participating in the event said it’s a great way to get animals out and interacting with the community.

“It’s just a nice event and it helps raise money for the costs of the shelter because each day is something different when it happens,” said¬†Jody Clutter, Humane Society of North Iowa.

There was also a silent auction at the event with a variety of gifts.