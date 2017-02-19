There are two common pathways to success, or at least attention. You can do something better than everybody else or you can do something nobody else is doing. In show business, the latter tends to dominate in the form of “edgy” material that violates norms or breaks taboos. A fancy word has been coined that that sort of stuff. Transgressive. They had to give it its own word because there’s just so darn much of it and there’s so darn much of it because not only is being different easier than being better, but being different doesn’t last. The edge that cuts today is dull tomorrow.

The limits of transgressivism is what this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown will ponder as we pit “Stitches” (2012) vs. “Clown” (2014) to see what happens when filmmakers aim for shocking and wind up with meh.

“Stitches” is an Irish film but don’t worry. The Irish accents are toned down enough to be intelligible. The plot is pretty simple. A degenerate and fairly poor excuse for a clown (Ross Noble) is accidentally killed at a birthday party for a bunch of brats and then crawls out of his grave six years later to get revenge, with a bunch of stuff in between where the bratty kids have grown into teens that seems an awful lot like a Blarney Stone version of “Freaks and Geeks.”

As a movie, “Stitches” has a few things going for it.

It starts really fast but in a relatively organic way. A lot of modern films try to cut to the chase but in a forced and artificial manner that pulls you out of the movie-watching experience. “Stitches” manages to fit all of its set up and exposition into an economical and solidly engaging opening that creates some anticipation for what is to come. The young actors in the cast all look, sound and behave like actual teens. They don’t appear to be 30 and the characters they play aren’t idealized versions of what we all wish we were like in high school. The naturalism of these warts-and-all young people creates a sense that this is more than just another slasher flick. The violence in “Stitches” occasionally reaches a certain height of humorous grossness that a lot of horror flicks attempt and never achieve. There’s a death by handheld air pump that you will remember for a while if you ever watch this thing.

Unfortunately, there are more significant things working against it.

After a promising beginning, the storytelling flounders. The characters, while realistic, are also utterly generic and underdeveloped. The middle bit of the film between Stitches’ death and resurrection is a boring slog through teen movie tropes we’ve seen a hundred times before. And this is one of the rare films where poor editing is quite noticeable. The momentum from the fast start dissipates almost immediately and most of the stuff outside the murder scenes has this slack and directionless feeling to it. “Stitches” is a good reminder of why most teenagers in movies don’t look, sound and behave like actual teens. Real teenagers tend to be either gawky, awkward and unsure of themselves or arrogant little jerkbags who aren’t nearly as smart or funny as they think they are. There’s a reason why “Freaks and Geeks” only lasted 18 episodes. Teenagers in reality are not compelling figures of dramatic or comedic power. They are shallow, annoying, clueless and kind of boring to any grown up who has stopped obsessing over what happened to them at the prom, while being kind of painful to any teen who doesn’t want to look at themselves too closely in the mirror. For a horror movie about an undead clown, “Stitches” is remarkably unfunny and non-frightening for most of its time on screen. The jokes sound like they graduated from the “School of Bad Action Movie Quips” and though the film is quite gory, disgusting is not the same as terrifying. There’s virtually no tension and it’s as if screenwriters David O’Brien and Conor McMahon’s attempts to go over the top left them exhausted and unable to focus.

If “Stiches” is an example of shooting for lowbrow entertainment and falling a big short, “Clown” is like a comet that gets halfway across the sky and then just fizzles out.

Kent and Meg (Andy Powers and Laura Allen) are holding a birthday party for their young son Jack (Christian Distefano) when their party clown cancels on them. Kent, a realtor, happens to find a clown costume in one of the homes he’s selling and puts it on to save the day. Then he can’t get it off. And then he starts wanting to eat children. It turns out the costume is actually the skin of a demon which is slowly transforming Kent into a monster and only Meg and a mysterious stranger (Peter Stormare) can stop/save Kent from a horrific end.

“Clown” begins with a mixture of promise and pedestrianism. The demonic possession premise is very plainly meant to be a metaphor for pedophilia, which suggests a lot of potentially intriguing and daring possibilities. That is undercut, however, by Kent and Meg being complete non-entities with perfunctory and predictable personalities. The viewer is literally given no information about who these people are, what they’re like or why we should care about them. It’s a great contrast with “Stiches,” which launches its story very quickly but in a way that feels natural. “Clown” also tries to start fast, but does so by cutting out all the things the viewer needs in order to give a damn about the story.

By focusing on some of the mundane frustrations and aggravations of being stuck in a clown suit that won’t come off, the movie suggests a certain sly cleverness. Then it literally turns into an upscale version of those unbelievable sucky creature features the Sy Fy channel used to spit out by the truckload. Screenwriters Christopher Ford and Jon Watts take the pedophilia angle and say “Metaphor? Shmetaphor!” They offer up a backstory that claims clowns descended from, I kid you not, a Yeti-like monster in the Noric mountains and they not only come up with no explanation for why cops and doctors aren’t called in to deal with Kent’s child-eating metamorphosis, there are several points where they practically slap the audience in the face with how dumb the main characters are for not alerting the authorities.

“Clown” veers from realism to typical horror movie nonsense, from attempts at genuine pathos to a guy in a monster-suit getting decapitated with a sledgehammer, and from a man’s struggle with an irresistible compulsion for evil to a by-the-numbers “final girl” climax. Which is why this Throwdown goes to “Stiches.” It may not be a very good movie but at least you never expect it will be. It suggests some cheap thrills and cheaper laughs and some viewers may get just that out of it. “Clown” briefly makes you think you might be watching something remarkable, which makes the disappointment when it turns out to be just another piece of cinematic garbage even more crushing.

What unites these two movies, though, is what undermines them both. They both heavily rely on the idea of an evil clown being disturbing…or at least unusual. That the killer in each is dressed like an entertainer at children’s parties is supposed to do a lot of the heavy lifting as far as giving these films a reason to exist. But they’ve been making evil clown movies since at least “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” (1988) and maybe before. Stephen King came out with perhaps the definitive evil clown story with “It” in 1986. And while they’ve never been as omnipresent as zombies have become, there have been a legion of evil clowns presented in all sort of media. Heck, evil clowns are probably more common than normal ones in 21st century entertainment.

And back in the day, the evil clown worked as a nice bit of transgressivsim. Taking a harmless image of childhood joy and turning it dark and violent is exactly the sort of norm-violating that gets you attention when you are the first person to do it. But when you are the 50th? Or the 100th? Or the 1000th? The evil clown has become such a tired cliché that it has about as much bite as a toothless old lady. I would bet that some people don’t even get the pedophilia subtext that wanders through “Clown” for a while because the evil clown is such a well-established and independent character that it never occurs to them anyone would use it as a metaphor. It’s like using the Nazis as a metaphor for something else.

Which is the ultimate problem of transgressivism. In order to get a reaction from people by breaking a rule or tarnishing a tradition, rules and traditions have to exist and people have to care about them. Liberal artists and entertainers used to get a lot of attention and response by attacking authorities and institutions like the church or the government or the family. But when is the last time anyone got hugely upset with a liberal comedian or threatened to boycott NBC because of something on “Saturday Night Live?” When is the last time anyone protested or rioted to stop a liberal from speaking on a college campus? Liberal performers get on television now and not only insult and attack the President, they vilely demean and belittle the millions of people who support him. And what do they get for it? Applause.

One of the things we’re struggling with as a society is that the sort of people who used to break the rules now make the rules that other people transgress, and the sort of people who used to believe in following the rules have found out how much fun it can be to break them. I’m not sure where that eventually leaves us but I have the sinking feeling that it’s not going to be a very nice place.

