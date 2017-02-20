2nd Annual Rube Goldberg Contest

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – Students from across North Iowa filled the gymnasium at St. Ansgar High School to take part in the Second Annual Rube Goldberg Contest.

This year’s task was “Apply a Band-Aid” and Rockford High School students like Theresa Jones and Alyssa Staudt brought one game to life.

“As kids we always would play operation. I remember playing it with my family and my friends and what’s more fun than bringing back childhood memories,” says Staudt.

Mitchell Smith and Tara Kramer participated from St. Ansgar High School by demonstrating a heartfelt prom proposal.

“Well, we used a lot of simple machines like ledges and planes and what not and it’s really helped us with figuring out some of the math that went into it like the mechanical advantages,” says Smith.

Teamwork building and applying physics were a few skills learned during the contest.

“We’ve been working on this probably since Christmas around there, so every day as a group we came together and brainstormed,” says Joes.

And having an impact on the community and introducing other kids to science and technology is what students say is important to them.

“I think it makes younger kids see how exciting class work can be, it makes them want to join a physics class eventually and do a Rube Goldberg competition as well,” says Kramer.

Rockford High school took 1st place, St. Angar 2nd place and Northwood – Kensett 3rd place.