Beware of online dog sales

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- If you’re planning on buying a puppy you might want to think twice before turning to the web to make your purchase. The Albert Lea Police Department is urging community members not to buy dogs online.

Within the last three weeks officers have received several reports involving misleading websites. Police say people have been posing as dog breeders online.

They say the websites look real and show photos of dogs that are up for adoption, but when you pay with your credit card police say you don’t end up getting the puppy you purchased and your bank account is compromised.

Officers have some advice you should keep in mind before you buy anything online.

“If it’s too good to be true it probably is,” said Sgt. Steve Charboneau, Albert Lea Police Department. “So do your own research and collect information on your own. It’s amazing what you can find by just googling a business name or a person.”

He says another way to make sure that the purchase is real is to email the breeder online and ask to meet them. This is an opportunity to interact them before you hand over any money.

If you think you’re a victim to internet crime you can contact the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.