Community Kitchen honors its volunteers of the year

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Community Kitchen of North Iowa says it served 51,740 meals in 2016.

That number was announced at its 2017 annual meeting, which marked 35 years since the organization’s founding.

“The Community Kitchen is very proud we are able to continue serving those who are hungry in our seven-county service area,” said Jessica Reith, President of The Kitchen Board of Directors. “To have been able to be of service to our greater community for three and one-half decades is a remarkable accomplishment. We are extremely proud of this achievement in fighting hunger in North Iowa.”

Dennis Koenigsberg of Sheffield was also recognized during the meeting as the “2016 Community Kitchen Volunteer of the Year.”

“The need for The Community Kitchen is reinforced to us every day,” says Amanda Ragan, Community Kitchen Executive Director. “Last year we recorded 1,074 individual clients who ate with us at least once, if not more times. These were men, women, and children who have a hunger need in their lives. They know we are here to help them and have been for more than a third of a century.”