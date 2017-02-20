MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College is taking part in “Financial Aid Awareness Month.”

The college is helping students learn about financial literacy by hosting different lectures and sessions.

Students are learning how to apply for federal student loans, different scholarship opportunities and more basic life skills like how to live on a budget.

“I think the students are very receptive of the fact that we’re open to help them, they like that they can get help from our staff and it’s different than just being the people that are asking them for the paperwork that gets them their financial aid, they like to see us teaching them as well,” Mary Bloomingdale, Director of Financial at NIACC.

Bloomingdale says they also work with local high schools to help students apply for student loans.